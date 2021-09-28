LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York opened the three-game series Tuesday night two games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card, and Cole will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the prize for baseball’s top pitchers. Also, the Braves can get within striking distance of clinching the NL East with a win over Philadelphia.