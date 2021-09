News

By Junko Ogura, CNN

Fumio Kishida defeated Taro Kono in a run-off vote Wednesday to become the new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — clearing a path for the former top diplomat to become the country’s next Prime Minister.

