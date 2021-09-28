Car stolen with child inside in Kansas City, boy recovered at Quiktrip

CNN - Regional

By SHAIN BERGAN

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A car was stolen with a young child inside in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

Police said a suspect took the car from the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education at Northeast 82nd Terrace and Flintlock Road at 6:55 a.m., next to the Corner Cafe. Police began searching for the vehicle, a silver Toyota Highlander, which was last seen heading eastbound on 152 Highway.

About 10 minutes later, police found the boy safe. The five year old had been dropped off at the Quiktrip near Northeast Vivion Road and North Brighton Place. The child was reunited with his mother shortly afterward.

The suspect has not been located, according to Kansas City police. He is described as an older white man wearing a ball cap and gray sweatpants.

