Liz Weston: Is a new job the right financial move?

AP National News

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Millions of U.S. workers have changed jobs or are looking, often in pursuit of flexible hours, remote work and other nonmonetary benefits. But money is important, too. How can you be sure a different gig will improve your overall financial picture? Start by listing every benefit you use now or may use in the future at your current job. Do the same for the potential job. With the side-by-side comparison, add in nonfinancial trade-offs, such as room for growth or security of employment. If you get an offer for a new position, try to maximize monetary benefits while you have negotiating power.