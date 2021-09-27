Skip to Content
20 minutes after house closing, wife has baby

By WBZ Staff

    LOWELL, Massachussets (WBZ) — A couple in Lowell checked off two life milestones in less than 30 minutes.

Will Sanford and Caitlin Powers were set to close on a new home in Lowell on Thursday morning when Powers started going into labor.

Their attorney, Pete Smith of Touchstone Closing & Escrow, was nice enough to meet them at Lowell General Hospital where they signed all the paperwork at around 8:30 a.m

Just 20 minutes later, Powers gave birth to their beautiful baby girl, Catherine Alice.

She was born at six pounds and five ounces.

