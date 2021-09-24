Lovable furry dog makes rounds at Marian Regional Medical Center

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Healthcare staff at Marian Regional Medical Center continue working around the clock to save lives during the pandemic.

During this difficult time, one furry volunteer is working to provide comfort and stress relief for staff in nearly every department of the hospital.

Owner Trish Phipps of Indie the dog says she was made for this job with her gentle temperament and endless love for attention.

When volunteers were told not to come to the hospital due to the pandemic, Phipps says she could sense the loss Indie felt for not being able to do her job.

Once the volunteers came back about 6 months ago, Indie was one of the first to be asked to come back to the hospital.

Indie is a 5 years old King Shepherd, and has her own ID badge.

When she's not volunteering at the medical center, Indie enjoys taking long romantic walks on the beach.