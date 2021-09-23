Santa Barbara Unified calls special meeting to discuss vaccines

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Unified School Board announced plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday evening to discuss COVID vaccine requirements.

Board members are considering a proposal that would remove the weekly COVID-19 testing option, and require all employees to get vaccinated.

Board member Virginia Alvarez said, "The thinking behind the special meeting is to consider a resolution to mandate that all of Santa Barbara Unified employees, volunteers and consultants are to be fully vaccinated by November 1."

She said it is something they have been discussing for a long time.

"With the increasing rates of COVID-19 and our collective responsibility to take care of each other as a community and to keep kids in school, this needs to be discussed."

She said schools have taken precautions and want to continue to refine their practices.

"We have been successful, and all schools are open."

Alvarez said she was one of the first to get the Moderna vaccine in March and April.

"I just felt so much better, I felt not only am I taking care of myself but I am also taking care of my community."

The proposal calls for the consideration of medical and religious exemptions.

Several people with signs opposed to the mandate are in the parking lot of the district building even though it is a virtual meeting.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

We will have updates on any actions taken tonight on Newschannel 3.