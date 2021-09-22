Judge gives go-ahead for jury trial in Kristin Smart murder case

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A final ruling has come down in the Paul Flores preliminary hearing Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Judge Craig van Rooyen has decided that the case can proceed to a jury trial after a marathon preliminary hearing that began on August 2, 2021 and ran more than seven weeks.

Over the course of more than 20 days of testimony, nearly three dozen witnesses were questioned on the witness stand.

Judge van Rooyen determined the prosecution has presented enough evidence to hold Flores accountable to murder charges.

Flores is charged with the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

His father Ruben Flores is charged with helping cover up the crime.

The trial will start at a time and place yet to be determined.