Local Central Coast homeless advocates react to Gov. Newsom’s $2.75 billon expansion fund of ‘Project Homekey’

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom is expanding funding of its homeless housing initiative, 'Project Homekey.'

The administration says a $2.75 billion-dollar investment will be used to buy and refurbish hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, tiny homes, and more.

"Fighting back Santa Maria Valley" said this investment will help the homeless young adults community in the Central Coast.

The non-profit executive director says they will apply in hopes of opening an emergency shelter for ages 18 through 24.

But they need the community’s help first.

“We are looking for a fixer upper home,” said Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Edwin Weaver. “Maybe someone who inherited a home from a relative and doesn't really want to mess with it. They don’t want to get it ready for market, but would like for it to go for a big use. we are that group, we are ready to go.”

Anyone with vacant property is asked to contact Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.