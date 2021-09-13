UK OKs vaccines for 12 year olds, aims to avoid lockdowns

AP National Business

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief medical officers say children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The decision comes despite a ruling by the government’s vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits. England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, said Monday that the age group should be given a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They have yet to decide on a second dose. The government has said it is highly likely to follow the medical officers’ recommendations. Expanded vaccinations are expected to be part of a “tool kit” to control COVID-19 infections this fall and winter that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce Tuesday.