PSG writes to Spanish league head to protest attacks on club

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Paris Saint-Germain’s leadership has written to Spanish league president Javier Tebas to protest about his “insulting and defamatory statements” about the Qatari-owned club. Tebas delivered some familiar broadsides on Tuesday about PSG benefiting from state funding, followed by fresh digs against the club for signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona. PSG’s complaint to Tebas on Wednesday came from club general secretary Victoriano Melero. Melero wrote that Tebas has been “directly and disrespectfully attacking the players, simply because they decided to leave your competition.”