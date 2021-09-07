Looting bears near South Lake Tahoe photographed by SLO police officers

News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police captured a photo of some furry "looters" in the South Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo police are in the area of South Lake Tahoe to help aid El Dorado County Sheriff's Office with the Caldor Fire evacuations.

During their patrol on evacuated neighborhoods, Officer Stahnke and Sergeant Dickel found that a home had been "looted" by three unlikely suspects.

Officer Stahnke and Sergeant Dickel captured some pictures of a mama bear and her cubs, catching them red-handed after they entered an evacuated home in the area.

The two officers entered the home and found it wrecked by the bears searching for food.

Wildlife animals are usually the overlooked victims of a wildfire.

Due to the loss of resources in a wildfire, these animals are making their way into residential areas in search of food and water.