Excitement builds for return of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One of the most popular events of the year in the Santa Maria Valley is set to make a grand return.

The excitement and energy behind the return of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is building by the hour.

Crews and volunteers have been out all day at the Elks Unocal Event Center putting the finishing touches on setup for the rodeo, which is now celebrating its 78th year.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions and shutdowns.

Organizers say this year's rodeo and parade was moved for the first time to this coming Labor Day weekend from its traditional date in June due in part to the public health guidelines.

"You know the excitement is here, I think everyone was anticipating how this event was going to happen, if it was going to happen, and I'm just super proud of all of the volunteers and the staff and so grateful for everybody that is working so hard to not only put this event on but also keep in mind everybody's safety," said Elks Rodeo media director Johnna Clark.

Tony Gonzales is this year's Elks Rodeo Parade grand marshall.

"For us in Santa Maria, having the Santa Maria rodeo come back, the tradition that's lasted 78 years, gives everybody that sense of, 'everything is going to be OK,'" he said.

The annual Elks Rodeo Parade is also returning this year. High school bands, parade floats and other entries are expected to make their way down Broadway in the heart of Santa Maria Saturday morning.

Gates for this year's Elks Rodeo open Thursday night at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.