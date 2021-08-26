Rosewood Miramar Beach hosts Dog Day adoption event

News

MONTECITO, Calif. — Today is National Dog Day and the perfect time to honor our four-legged friends.

To celebrate man’s best friend, the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort invited the community to come out for its first annual dog adoption.

“We figured what better day to have a dog adoption event than to do it on National Dog Day,” Rosewood Miramar Beach resort manager Rick Fidel said.

The resort hosted three local shelters; including Apollo’s ARC, Spark Rescue Santa Barbara and the Aussie Rescue Networking Group.

All of the nonprofit organizations had plenty of pups seeking to find forever homes.

“We are just really surprised at the diversity of the dogs,” one local dog lover Rick Porter said. They’re in all shapes, sizes and colors and they’re getting along wonderfully.”

The fun-filled afternoon also featured pet-friendly activities, competitions and a special Paw-Gria drink for dogs.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the partnering local dog rescues.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach resort hopes to hold this Dog Day celebration on an annual basis.

