Strauss turbine transportation postponed to next week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Caltrans announced that the large turbine transportation will be postponed to next week.

The large transport vehicles that planned to use various state highways to deliver wind turbine blades to the Lompoc area this week has been postponed.

The exact times and dates are to be announced when planners are certain.

The transports will leave during the overnight hours starting from the Port of Stockton to the Interstate 5 on the way to San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara Counties using Highway 46 East to southbound US 101, Union Valley Parkway, State Route 135 and Highway 1.

When the blades are delivered onto Blade Lifter Trucks, the transport vehicles will collapse in size and return along the same route to Stockton, originating on Highway 1 and State Route 246 through Lompoc during the morning hours.

The trips are planned to happen intermittently over the next three months.

CHP will help escort these transport vehicles.

There will be warnings to drivers by Baywa r.e. of Sacramento.

