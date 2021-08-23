Warmer weather by mid-week

News

A deep marine layer will continue through Tuesday, keeping inland high temperatures below normal. Temperatures will get back to normal by Wednesday, then warm to 3 to 6 degrees above normal for this time of year for the latter part of the week. Night through morning low clouds and fog will develop along the coast and push inland each night through at least Wednesday and possibly into the weekend.

A trough of low pressure will persist along the west coast most of the week. Models do show the trough lifting slightly Wednesday, allowing some ridging to move in from the southeast this will allow for a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Additional offshore trends and slightly rising heights should generate additional warming Wednesday, mostly inland, with most areas getting back to normal high temperatures. High temps expected to get in to the mid to high 90s in the warmer valley areas. Increasing northerly flow across the western portion of the forecast area will lead to a low grade sundowner across southern Santa Barbara County Wednesday evening. Possibly strong enough for a wind advisory, though winds will mostly be across the western and less populated areas. A little more warming expected Thursday as gradients weaken further and the trough to the north weakens.

High temperatures by Thursday will be above normal with mid 70s to 80s at the coast and 90s to triple digits inland.

Very little change in the weather expected Friday and through the weekend. The upper level pattern remains about the same and models indicate similar pressure gradients through the period.