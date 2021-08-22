Santa Maria Fairpark hosts Kennel Club Show

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Kennel Club hosted its first conformation show this weekend in nearly 15 years.

The Club has been holding shows regularly at the Elks Lodge, the Fairpark held thousands of dogs for conformation competition.

Though it is a local event, top dogs made their way to Santa Maria to compete.

The Kennel Club had plans last year to host the event at the Fairpark, but the pandemic caused them to put it on hold until this weekend.

The event ran Friday through Sunday, with agility and speed on Friday and conformation on Sunday to wrap it up.

It also included vendors and food trucks as well.