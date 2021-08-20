Skip to Content
Ex-Miami congressman countersues over work with Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A former Miami congressman who was once roommates with Sen. Marco Rubio has countersued a U.S. affiliate of Venezuela’s state oil company in a politically charged dispute over a $50 million consulting contract he had with Nicolas Maduro’s government. David Rivera’s Interamerican Consulting filed the counterclaim in New York federal court Thursday against New York-based PDV USA. The contract with Rivera came to light as allies of opposition Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó work with the Justice Department to uncover any corrupt dealings at Houston-based Citgo, which for years operated as a cash cow for Venezuela’s ruling party. A board appointed by Guaido wrested control of Citgo after the Trump administration recognized him as Venezuela’s rightful leader in 2019.

