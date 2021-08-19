Caldor fire evacuees return early to Carpinteria in a smoke filled end to a vacation

News

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A Carpinteria family is back safely after evacuating from a summer vacation when the recent Caldor fire erupted in the Northern Sierra Nevada range where several fires have been devastating in the last two months.

Jaime Diamond said she was with her family at cabin in the area for a few days and while the air was smoke filled from other fires, the Caldor fire sent them packing.

It has burned over 65,000 acres of forest land in the El Dorado National Forest.

They left Tuesday night and returned to Carpinteria.

They were still able to get in about five days of a rustic vacation with hiking, fishing and family fun.

The kids return to their classes when school resumes next week in the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Diamond is also a school district board member.

(More details, pictures and video will be added here later today)