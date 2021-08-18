Skip to Content
Health experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

<i>Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>Internal discussions at the US FDA centers around an early September timeline for laying out a strategy on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/FILE
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - US health officials and medical experts confirmed booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered this fall.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still finaliziong authorization.

Health experts in Santa Maria will share how long the vaccines are effective in reducing risk of severe diseases.

They will also discuss why protection against the coronavirus begins to decrease over time.

Find out how the booster shot will increase the health and safety of the community on NewsChannel 12.

