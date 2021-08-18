Equipment arriving for Lompoc wind farm project, traffic delays expected

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - Work is progressing on a wind farm project in Lompoc and traffic delays are expected as equipment is brought in.

The city says there will be traffic delays and detours on city streets in the months ahead because of the project.

The Strauss Energy Wind Project would bring 29 wind turbines to a 3,000 acre area of land on Miguelito Canyon Road. The project is years in the making. Developers say it could generate enough energy to power 43,000 homes, while cutting down carbon dioxide emissions. The project generated controversy with critics raising concerns about bird and bat collisions, as well as tree removal and landowner rights.

Project leaders will be transporting more than 200 oversized loads through the city beginning as early as August 23.

This is expected to continue through late November or early December.

The city says those loads will be transported on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The route goes along West Ocean Avenue, South F Street, Cypress Avenue, I Street and San Miguelito Canyon Road. For a map of the route, click here.

Most of the loads are only expected to cause a short delay of a minute or two. However, some loads could cause road closures lasting up to an hour.

You can read about detours here.