Barcelona’s president says club’s debt now at $1.6 billion

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s president has presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation. He says its debt has risen to $1.6 billion. Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for the club’s “dramatic” situation that ultimately led to Lionel Messi’s departure. Laporta accused Bartomeu of countless “lies” and said he and his board of directors must be held accountable. Laporta says the club has a negative net worth of $532 million. The club lost Messi to Paris Saint-Germain because it could not give him a new contract that would fit within the Spanish league’s strict financial fair-play regulations.