Channel Island Expeditions now taking on new adventures out of the Santa Barbara harbor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Working for months to make changes and improvements, Channel Islands Expeditions has now begun to launch the Truth and Vision from the Santa Barbara harbor for dive trips.

Both vessels launch out of Sea Landing, the long time dock for several well known boats used in whale watching, fishing and dive trips.

Operators of Channel Island Expeditions say they have made several safety upgrades and procedural changes since taking over, following a purchase from the prior owner Glen Fritzler of Santa Barbara who owns Truth Aquatics.

The sale came months after the Conception boat disaster that killed 34 people in a fire off the Channel Islands in September 2019.

Channel Island Expeditions is operating dive, snorkle and kayak trips.

