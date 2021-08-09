Santa Barbara Foundation donates $5k to provide Wi-Fi access to formerly homeless women

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foundation recently donated $5,000 to People's Self-Help Housing (PSHH) to help provide women in need with high-speed internet access.

PSHH property Heath House helps provide affordable, supportive housing for formerly homeless women in Santa Barbara.

“We are so grateful for the continued dedication and partnership of the Santa Barbara Foundation,” said Davis Foley, PSHH Director of Technology. “This new funding will provide our residents at Heath House with greater independence, ease of mind, and connectivity via availability of free and reliable onsite Internet service.”

PSHH previously served as a hospice for AIDS patients. The organization purchased Heath House in 2020 after it fell into disrepair.

After extensive work, the 2,500 square-foot landmark reopened in the spring of this year and now it contains seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple common areas, a shared kitchen and a dining room.

PSHH also offers all residents onsite supportive services at no charge.

The gift to upgrade the digital services at Heath House was provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation through their Small Capacity Building Grant program.

This opportunity provides awards of up to $5,000 aimed at strengthening the organizational capacity and programmatic effectiveness of nonprofit organizations serving Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about Heath House, watch the Property Promo; to learn more about PSHH and the wide variety of services it provides, visit pshhc.org.