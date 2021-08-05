Orcutt Union School District partners with ‘Project Surf Camp’, host surfing lessons for children with disabilities

News

MORRO BAY, Calif. – The Orcutt Union School District partnered with 'Project Surf Camp', to provide surfing lessons for children with disabilities in Morro Bay.

According to the district, 11 students with disabilities, along with some of their siblings enjoyed the day in the water at the one-day camp.

Parents were thrilled to be with their kids in Morro Bay.

"This is her first time surfing," said Lauren Staben, a parent who brought her daughter to the camp. "She's absolutely loving it."

The district plans on bringing more kids to this camp in the future.