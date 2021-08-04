Skip to Content
News
By ,
August 3, 2021 6:31 pm
Published 8:30 am

Paul, Ruben Flores return for day 3 of preliminary hearing

Paul Flores, at the second day of his preliminary hearing. He was taken into custody in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.
(POOL - David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo)
Paul Flores, at the second day of his preliminary hearing. He was taken into custody in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paul and Ruben Flores return to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Wednesday morning for the third day of a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors are accusing Paul of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room back in May 1996. Investigators believe Ruben helped conceal Smart's body. Detectives have never found her remains.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Several people spoke at the preliminary hearing Tuesday, including a neighbor and people who saw Smart the night she vanished.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.

California / Crime / San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Keith, click here.

Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content