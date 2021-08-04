Paul, Ruben Flores return for day 3 of preliminary hearing

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Paul and Ruben Flores return to San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Wednesday morning for the third day of a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors are accusing Paul of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room back in May 1996. Investigators believe Ruben helped conceal Smart's body. Detectives have never found her remains.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Several people spoke at the preliminary hearing Tuesday, including a neighbor and people who saw Smart the night she vanished.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Digital communication is limited during this preliminary hearing. Check back throughout the day for continuous updates.