Marian Regional Medical Center sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the July 4th weekend Marian Regional Medical Center is seeing a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Doctors say most of the more serious cases involve patients who did not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They encourage people to continue health and safety measures such as wearing a masking even if you are already vaccinated.

Another message doctors want to share is the importance of everyone over age 12 to get vaccinated if you haven't already.

