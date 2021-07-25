Weddings make a comeback following pandemic postponements

News

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.-Pandemic wedding postponements have led to more ceremonies this summer.

One of our NewsChannel colleagues who canceled a wedding date last summer, due to the pandemic, finally tied to knot.

Ryan Fish married Kelsey Christensen.

They said their vows at the Environmental Nature Center near her old high school in Newport Beach.

One of her younger sisters officiated the ceremony.

Her family now lives in Santa Barbara.

The newlyweds took an electric boat ride to their reception at the Newport Harbor Yacht Club.

After their honeymoon, they will settle in Tucson, Arizona where Fish will be reporting at KGUN-TV.