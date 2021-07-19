Twin brothers make a clean sweep of their community by picking up bags of trash each week

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you have notices some beaches, trails and parking turnouts a little bit cleaner this summer, it might be because Noah and Ramon Wang have been in the area.

The twin Santa Barbara High School boys took up a summer clean up project to bag trash they have seen in countless areas.

They started when the school year wrapped up on June 7.

Every day they have gone out they have documented their efforts.

At last count it has been at least 112 bags of trash and that number is going up this week.

In real weigh it is nearly 550 pounds and climbing.

Their mother Chiyan Wang is a motivator but the boys are clearly driven by taking on difficult areas and making a difference.

They have been in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria daily, including weekends.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and pictures will be added here later today.)