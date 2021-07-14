Santa Barbara Art Museum prepares for August 15 fully reopening

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been six years in the works. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is preparing for its grand re-opening after its major renovations.

August 15, SBMA plans to show off the six-year, 50 million dollar renovation. The museum boasts the renovations will bring new gallery spaces, public areas, and fresh permanent collection installation.

SBMA is looking to hire employees to be ready for the grand re-opening. They need full-time, part-time and volunteers. To apply visit their website.