Hit-and-run crash in Oceano leaves one injured

OCEANO, Calif. -- A hit-and-run crash left one person injured in Oceano on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:58 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to 22nd Street and Wilmar Avenue in Oceano on reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Officers arrived on the scene to find that a gold SUV went through a fence and then fled the scene.

Officers followed the suspect in pursuit according to the CHP online incident log. During the pursuit, the SUV hit a blue minivan leaving the driver of the minivan injured.

The suspect stopped at a gas station and officers made contact with the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.