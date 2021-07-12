1 killed, 2 injured in early morning crash in Ventura

News

VENTURA, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Highway 101 in Ventura early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at the West Main Street off-ramp.

Ventura firefighters and California Highway Patrol responded for a report of a vehicle that went down an embankment.

On the scene, first responders found a vehicle with major damage and three occupants who were trapped inside.

Crews were able to remove the three people who were identified only as three males of unknown ages.

Two were transported to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The third was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP and the Ventura County Coroner are investigating the crash and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.