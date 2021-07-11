Six injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ventura

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Six people were treated for injuries suffered during a three-vehicle crash in Ventura Saturday.

Ventura police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Oyster Street around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a multi-car collision.

First responders found three damaged vehicles with six total people inside that had collided in the intersection.

Four of the occupants were treated at the scene and released, but two were transported to area hospitals for further treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Ventura police assisted with traffic control while the scene was cleared by fire personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In a news release sent out by the Ventura Fire Department, a spokesman for the department provided an important reminder: "seatbelts save lives."