OCMD Police Say Profanity-Laced Biden Flags On The Boardwalk Are Considered Freedom Of Speech

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said Wednesday they are aware of the profane-laced flags about President Joe Biden on the boardwalk, but they are considered freedom of speech.

The beach town’s police department responded on social media after receiving complaints from people in the area.

“Unfortunately, the flags (including the profanity) is considered freedom of speech, the police department tweeted. “We share your frustrations with this and are as disappointed as you are.”

“We support freedom of speech and expression but do not agree with the inappropriate and offensive language used in the sign,” the department tweeted. “We do not recommend sharing the photos circulating online or taking photos of the flags, as it will only help spread the tasteless message.”

WJZ has not found the images of the flags online to share.

