Suspect killed in Paso Robles officer involved shooting after SWAT barricade

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A suspect died in an officer involved shooting Tuesday morning in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Police Department led investigation focused on an apartment building on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle after the initial 911 call.

The incident had been ongoing since about 4 p.m. Monday when the 32-year-old man from Los Angeles allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a handgun and discharged the weapon from a balcony at the apartment. Police and SWAT from the San Luis Obispo Regional team got involved.

"This situation posed extreme risk to the community and officers, PRPD Chief Ty Lewis said. "Unfortunately, this event

ended tragically when the suspect ignored officer commands and reached for his gun. The officers were left with no choice but to defend themselves.”

After refusing to surrender, the man reportedly reached for that same handgun and officer opened fire. The man died from his wounds. No officers or bystanders were injured.