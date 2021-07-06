Skip to Content
4 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll at 32

<i>Carl Juste/AP</i><br/>Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building July 5.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A fire official says four more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condominium building in Florida, bringing the death toll to 32.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah gave the news to family members during a morning briefing Tuesday.

He said rescuers have also been locating more human remains. Jadallah said there was a two-hour delay early Tuesday as a result of lightning. He said workers have removed 5.5 million pounds of debris from the pile.

