Motorcyclist crashes into vehicle on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A major accident on Highway 154 Friday evening after a motorcyclist ran into a vehicle.

The crash happened east of Cachuma Lake, in the Santa Ynez Valley just after 9 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries.

Santa Barbara County Firefighters and Paramedics treated the rider for transportation via Cal Star. The rider's condition is unknown.

There are traffic restrictions around the accident.

This is a developing story, and we will have more updates on the accident as they become available.