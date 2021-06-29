United Airlines suspends planned service at Santa Maria Airport

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- United Airlines has announced it has suspended planned service at Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX).

The move comes as the airline continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Airlines released a statement, noting the pandemic was the leading factor in its decision to pull the upcoming flights from SMX.

Throughout the pandemic, United has continued to evaluate and adapt its network to respond to the changing travel landscape. Due to the pandemic and changes in market conditions since our initial announcement, United has made the difficult decision to suspend its plan to operate nonstop service to Santa Maria, Calif. (SMX) from Denver and San Francisco. We will continue to serve the region and greater Central Coast community with service to Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) and San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP).

In January 2020, the airline was adding direct routes to Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Denver International Airport from Santa Maria.

Daily service was expected to begin June 4, 2020.

However, within weeks of the announcement, the COVID-19 pandemic started, disrupting the entire airline industry.

In mid-March, United announced it was postponing the start of service to October 2020. It also decided to pull its planned service to Los Angeles.

Now with the latest announcement, SMX will continue to continue to operate without daily commercial service.

Currently, Allegiant flies to Las Vegas three times a week, to Mesa, Arizona twice weekly, as well as Portland, Oregon twice weekly.