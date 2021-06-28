Vigil held for Las Vegas man killed in road rage crash

News

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Family and loved ones gathered to remember 73-year-old Marlin Smith, who was killed in what police are calling a road rage crash.

Smith’s daughter, Kaycee Frost, said her father lost his life over a senseless act.

“Road rage is, is getting out of control. It’s rising up and people are short tempered and they’re in a hurry, and they’re just not taking other people’s lives into consideration,” Frost said.

On June 22, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the area of Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway. Police said Smith was critically injured when a driver of a Suburban ran him over during a road rage fight. Witnesses said the Suburban had cut him off while he was behind the wheel of his Jeep.

Smith’s granddaughter got emotional talking about what happened.

“I think that you know we all loved him and it’s really sad that someone you don’t even know can take someone so special from you,” Frost said.

Couple Mo and Daren Smith knew Marlin Smith from church.

Mo Smith described him as a very warm man.

Daren Smith drives a truck for a living and said he sees road rage incidents too often.

“I see it all the time, and we do need to get the word out for people to slow down and be patient. It seems like every road that we go on has some type of road construction, and it’s hot people are angry, they’re tired, people want to get home maybe at the end of the day and just take other people lives into consideration- it’s not just yours out here on the road,” Daren Smith said.

Police said the case has been submitted to the District Attorney’s office for consideration of charges.

