Crews shut down HWY 1 at HWY 135 after rollover crash south of Orcutt

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol called for the temporary closure of Highway 1 at Highway 135 after a major single-vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:47 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

CHP logs report the vehicle drove off the highway and down a dirt embankment.

It then appeared to have overturned, sustaining major damage. Officers said they were unable to open the doors or get to the driver.

The closure of Highway 1 was called around 9:52 p.m. It is unclear how long the road will remain closed.

Santa Barbara County Fire is also at the scene.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.