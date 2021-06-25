SLO City Fire on scene of bicyclist hit by car

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo fire and police departments responded to an accident Friday morning involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

The collision happened around 7:20 a.m. on Suburban Road at South Higuera Street. Officials say an investigation is underway, but have not confirmed injuries, if any, to those involved.

San Luis Obispo Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.