Santa Barbara Fair returns without indoor expo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Fair returned to the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Wednesday with all of its outdoor entertainment, but none of its indoor exhibits.

The admission is free and there is also a free trolley from La Cumbre Junior High.

People heading to the fair do not need to wear masks.

They can also stop by a public health booth and get vaccinated.

The fair hours run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, while the carnival stays open until 10 p.m. once visitors are inside. Friday hours a little longer. The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the carnival open until midnight. The fair opens at 11 a.m. over the weekend. It closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday with the carnival open until midnight, and on Sunday the fair is open until 9 p.m. with the carnival closing at 10 p.m. when the fair closes for the year.

For more information on the Fair or the Earl Warren Showgrounds, click here.