Heavy police, SWAT activity in Santa Maria surrounding apartment building

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has been deployed to an apartment building in Santa Maria. Officers are heavily armed.

The apartment building is on the 300 block of Enos Drive, near South Broadway. The sheriff's office says deputies attempted to serve a warrant Thursday morning. The person refused to come out and barricaded inside the apartment building. Authorities believe they are armed, according to public information officer Raquel Zick.

Sheriff’s Office is working in the 300-block of East Enos in Santa Maria - please avoid the area. Deputies attempted warrant service at 7am, wanted suspect barricaded alone in an apartment and is believed to be armed. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) June 24, 2021

Residents in the area have been evacuated.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.