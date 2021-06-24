Skip to Content
today at 10:09 am
Heavy police, SWAT activity in Santa Maria surrounding apartment building

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office SWAT team has been deployed to an apartment building in Santa Maria. Officers are heavily armed.

The apartment building is on the 300 block of Enos Drive, near South Broadway. The sheriff's office says deputies attempted to serve a warrant Thursday morning. The person refused to come out and barricaded inside the apartment building. Authorities believe they are armed, according to public information officer Raquel Zick.

Residents in the area have been evacuated. 

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

Crime / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and NewsChannel 12 as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday. To learn more about Joe, click here

