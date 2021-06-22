COVID-19 tracking still active even with fewer public update meetings

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An ongoing, very close tracking of the coronavirus continues even as public information sessions with the Santa Barbara County Public Health are scaling back.

The county says 57 percent of the eligible population have received vaccinations.

The Readysbc.org site will stay up for the latest information from the county and health leaders.

The Board of Supervisors will be fully opened to the public beginning July 13. Members of the public who are fully vaccinated can wear a mask as optional.

The public will be "allowed individuals to self attest," as they are walking through the doors, said Barbara Anderson with the County Executive Office.

Supervisor Bob Nelson says "a lot of businesses have made significant investments." He was concerned about having a shift in protocols and wanted to make sure there was a discussion about "a pathway out of it."

He suggested using this time to be more flexible with development calls codes going forward.

This week Cottage Health announced it will close its mass vaccination clinic on July 29. This allows those 12 years old and up to get both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Santa Barbara County Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso says the county now exceeds 57% fully vaccinated and 66% at least partially vaccinated, based on the eligible population age 12 and up.

In the county during COVID there were 455 deaths.

Supervisor Das Williams says the county has "even more of a duty," to get vaccinated to make sure no one is a carrier.

Some public speakers urged the county to read and act on other opinions and research that does not support the use of the current vaccines.

The health department is urging the public to go to its website for the latest information on COVID data and clinics, along with links to other departments and policies.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Public Health