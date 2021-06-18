In-person livestock show for agriculture students held in Santa Maria

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This year, agriculture students are getting a modified version of the livestock show they did not get the chance to participate in last year.

Instead, last year's livestock show was held virtually, along with the auction.

The missed out opportunity last summer was a point of emphasis to change this summer, and it was adjusted to get the students and community back into the show.

The auction will still take place virtually in mid-July, but the experience for students to physically show-off there animals was a step in a positive direction.