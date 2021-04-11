Oxnard Police promotes Autism awareness and acceptance in April

News

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard Police are doing their part to raise awareness during World Autism Month.

Ron's Signs made the department a custom Autism acceptance wrap for one of their patrol cars.

Officers are also wearing patches on their uniforms. The puzzle pattern reflects the diversity of people living with the condition.

The SUV visited the Channel Islands Farmers Market on Sunday.

Volunteers worked a booth selling patches and shirts to raise money for the Ventura County Autism Society.

For more information visit autismventura.org.