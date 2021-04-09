Two more inmates tests positive with COVID-19 at Santa Barbara Main Jail

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that two additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

County Sheriff's says two inmates were detected with COVID-19 during the intake screening process.

One of the positive inmates has since been released.

The second inmate is being housed separate from the general population within the main jail.

This brings the total number of inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 217 people.

There are currently two active cases.

The number of COVID-19 positive staff members are 118 with two active cases.

The others have recovered and have returned to work.