Construction of $48 million fine arts complex in Santa Maria more than halfway complete

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction of a multimillion dollar fine arts center is well underway at Allan Hancock College.

College administrators say the $48 million project is more than halfway complete.

They say it's one of the largest projects ever undertaken at the college.

This will bring all of the media arts and fine arts into one space.

The 88,000 square-foot Fine Arts Complex will house the school's dance, drama, film, graphics, music, photography and multimedia arts and communications programs.

It will be widely used since more than half of all Hancock students study fine arts.

The building will also include a 400-seat music venue.

The complex is expected to be complete by Fall 2021.