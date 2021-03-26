Goleta getting cooler as Ice in Paradise prepares to reopen

News

GOLETA, Calif. — The ice is back in Goleta. After nearly half a year of being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ice in Paradise is reopen. The rink welcomed skated back Thursday.

The rink closed a couple of times during the pandemic. The Ice in Paradise was able to reopen on a limited basis during the summer. But ultimately closed and melted their ice during the fall and winter.

Last week Santa Barbara County moved into the ‘Red Tier’ of reopening. In that tier restaurants and gyms are allowed to reopen to 25% capacity. The Ice in Paradise falls under gyms.

The Ice in Paradise will have a similar reopening as they had last summer. Private groups will need to rent the ice. No youth hockey or adult hockey leagues will be offered until the county moves into a less restrictive tier.

During the fall the Ice in Paradise started a GoFund Me page to help them survive during the pandemic. This week they are four thousand dollars short of their goal. To help them reach that goal they are hosting a virtual fun run next week. To signup visit here.

For more information about the Ice in Paradise’s reopening visit their website.