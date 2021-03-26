500 farmworkers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Santa Maria, mass COVID vaccine site to launch in Lompoc

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health and a group of local organization on the Central Coast set up a second vaccine pilot program for farmworkers to receive their second COVID vaccine dose.

"So we reached out to all them [farmworkers] and have scheduled the appointment times," said Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Von Do-Reynoso.

The farmworker COVID vaccine pilot program is Sunday at 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Clinic in Santa Maria.

"We have structured the clinic to be bilingual, bicultural and in addition to make sure we have the mixteco interpretation," said Dr. Do-Reynoso.

Organizations like Herencia Indigena and CAUSE will be on site this weekend.

In addition, SB County Public Health will launch a 7-day mid-county mass COVID vaccine site in Lompoc beginning Sunday.

"We are going to offer up 1,350 appointments a day. So we are hoping to vaccinate about 9,450 appointments for the 7-day altogether."

This is the first time the public health department will hold a vaccine site for seven days.